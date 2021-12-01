Lijana Sultana has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for the month of October.

The 14-year-old became the new women’s champion in the Malta National Squash Championships held at the Marsa Sports Club. In the final, she won against Kimberley Galea 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8.

This success in the women’s competition completed a double win for Sultana, after she managed to defend the Under-19 Junior title against Julian Scerri (11-7, 12-10, 11-4).

The trophy for the October 2021 Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month together with the sports apparel voucher were presented to Lijana Sultana by Matthew von Brockdorff, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Micallef, Chief Commercial Officer, of Atlas Insurance.

