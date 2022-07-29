Lijana Sultana won a thrilling encounter to reach the Last 32 of the women’s singles squash competition on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Niall Engerer prevailed in a Maltese derby against Kijan Sultana to proceed to the second round of the men’s singles.

Fifteen-year-old Lijana Sultana produced the performance of the day for Malta in the squash competition when she came from a set down, to edge past Trinidad and Tobago player Charlotte Knaggs 3-2.

Sultana, making her first appearance in the Commonwealth Games, lost a tight first set 11-9.

But she showed tremendous character to fight back and win the next two sets in impressive fashion with an identical 11-3 scoreline.

Click here for full story