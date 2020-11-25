Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan take on Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League clash in a game the coach describes as “like a final” with both sides needing a win.

“For us it represents a final, after the defeat in Madrid and the two previous draws there are not many solutions,” Conte told a pre-match press conference at the San Siro.

“We have no escape, we have to win. And we know, after the first leg, that if we want we can win.”

The Italians are bottom of Group B after losing 3-2 in Spain, despite coming from two goals down to equalise before Real snatched victory.

Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, are third with four points after three games.

“It will be a very difficult match, we know what Real Madrid are, their history, even recent in this competition,” continued Conte.

