Golden State star Stephen Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday Sunday with a 32-point performance that propelled the Warriors to a 131-119 victory over the NBA-leading Utah Jazz and snapped a four-game skid.

Curry got off to a sizzling start, connecting on 63% of his shots in a 14-point first quarter in which the Warriors seized a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

He finished 10-of-20 from the field with six three-pointers.

“It’s like that ageing wine, right?” Curry said in a post-game interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “Keep it in the cellar and watch it get stronger and better, so I’m just enjoying the ride.”

