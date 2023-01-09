Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club coach Rudi Garcia on Sunday compared the Portuguese star’s arrival at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia to Pele’s signing with the New York Cosmos in 1975.

“It’s a bit like Pele’s arrival” in what was then the North American Soccer League, Garcia told AFP.

“Especially for the development of football, sport and culture in Saudi Arabia.”

At 34, Pele came out of partial retirement to spark an explosion of interest in football in the United States. Ronaldo, at 37, is coming out of a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

“It’s great. Great for us, for Al-Nassr. Great for Saudi Arabia,” said Frenchman Garcia. “Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a player. He is one of the best players in the world.”

