A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after he jumped from a cliff at St Peter's Pool in Delimara, Marsaxlokk.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday at 6.45 pm, and numerous bathers also recorded the jump.

The footage shows the man, who is from Albania, jumping from a huge height into the sea.

When other bathers see that he has remained underwater, they swim out to him and take him to shore.

A video on social media shows the moment the young man jumps into the sea from the cliff's edge. Video: Facebook

An ambulance, the civil protection department and police were called to the scene.

Speaking afterward, emergency doctor Michael Spiteri warned of the consequences of jumping from such a height.

"Hitting water from those heights is like hitting concrete," he wrote on Facebook.

"We respond in full force but we might not be able to fix you...don't waste your life away."

He listed the emergency resources needed for the incident: one advanced life support ambulance, two emergency nurse-led rapid response units, two emergency physician response units, two Civil Protection Department rescue units, and two police units.