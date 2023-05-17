Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said he had been impressed by every facet of his team’s “extraordinary” journey to the Champions League final after they beat AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Lautaro Martinez’s 74th minute goal sealed Inter’s passage to the final of European club football’s showpiece in Istanbul on June 10.

“We will only fully realised what we have done in the days to come,” Inzaghi told Mediaset.

“It’s a dream come true. We always believed we could do it, we have had an extraordinary journey (to the final).

