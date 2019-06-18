The curtain rose on the Valletta Film Festival on Friday ahead of a packed programme of indoor and outdoor screenings, talks and workshops, transforming the city into a cinema.

The festival, organised by the Film Grain Foundation since 2015, kicked off with a special screening of the Finnish romantic comedy Aurora at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the flagship venue, before which a red carpet event at the outdoor theatre hosted filmmakers, actors, actresses and producers from across the globe.

The programme, which wraps up on June 23, continued throughout the weekend with screenings at the Valletta Campus Theatre, Spazju Kreattiv and St George’s Square while the City Lights cinema bar hosted the festival’s Talent Talks programme.

Among the highlights in the festival this year are Synonyms by Nadav Lapid, winner of the prestigious Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival, and Asif Kapadia’s documentary Maradona, screening in Valletta just weeks after its international premiere.

The festival includes a huge line-up of screenings, arranged across sections such as Islanders, Without Borders - featuring films from Francophone countries - and Teens Only, one of the festival’s most popular selections from previous years, as well as a Kids’ programme over a full weekend.

The line-up is complemented by a selection of classic, thematic and short films, which will be screened at St George’s Square, and, again, the screenings are free to the public.

High-profile guests this year include Italian filmmaker Liliana Cavani, best known for the erotic psychological thriller The Night Porter, and Hungarian director Béla Tarr, nominated this year’s Master of Cinema.

Both will be delivering masterclasses during the festival, alongside other workshops.

Meanwhile, the Valletta Film Forum will bring together industry professionals and film aficionados from Malta and other small nations, discussing the realities that film-makers from small nations face and examining Malta’s place within the international film industry.

Films in competition will be adjudicated by an international jury, with prizes on offer for Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Short Film and the Best New Talent Award.