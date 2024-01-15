Damian Lillard drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a stunning 143-142 NBA overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Kings led by as many as six in the extra session, but Brook Lopez’s three-pointer with 11.5 seconds left pulled Milwaukee within one, and after Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox missed one of two free throws Lillard unleashed the game winner from the top of the arc.

“I shot my best shot on the last shot of the game,” said Lillard, who connected on just nine of his 23 attempts from the floor on the way to 29 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added a triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks.

Domantas Sabonis notched a triple-double of 21 points 15 assists and 13 rebounds and Fox scored a game-high 32 points for Sacramento, whose coach Mike Brown was ejected early in the fourth quarter after confronting an official over a non-call when he thought Fox had been fouled.

