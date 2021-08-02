Surprise French champions Lille beat Cup winners Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions Trophy season curtain raiser in balmy Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Portuguese midfielder Xeka scored the winner just before half-time with an unstoppable strike from outside the penalty area that left PSG stopper Keylor Navas no chance.

“We showed who we are and we deserve this trophy,” said Xeka.

“A few months after the league title we can all celebrate this new one. Work pays, and that’s how we intend to continue.”

