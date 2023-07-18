Former Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace defender Jose Fonte announced Tuesday he was leaving French Ligue 1 Lille club for Braga in his native Portugal.

“After five years, my career as a Lille player is coming to an end,” the 39-year-old central defender, who had been out of contract since July 1, said on Instagram.

Fonte joined the French club in 2018 after a brief stay at Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, helping them win the Ligue 1 title in 2021.

