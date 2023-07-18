Former Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace defender Jose Fonte announced Tuesday he was leaving French Ligue 1 Lille club for Braga in his native Portugal.

“After five years, my career as a Lille player is coming to an end,” the 39-year-old central defender, who had been out of contract since July 1, said on Instagram.

Fonte joined the French club in 2018 after a brief stay at Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, helping them win the Ligue 1 title in 2021.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.