Lille’s French international goalkeeper Mike Maignan underwent an AC Milan medical on Tuesday as he prepared to sign for the Serie A club.

After the medical Maignan, who helped Lille win the French league title on Sunday, was shown on Italian TV entering AC Milan club’s headquarters.

An official announcement of the transfer was expected “within 48 hours”, according to a source within the club.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta