Lille have launched a disciplinary procedure against Hatem Ben Arfa after an altercation with a team-mate and backroom staff in the dressing room last Saturday, the club’s coach Jocelyn Gourvennec said on Friday.

The 35-year-old former France international only joined the 2021 French champions in January and has played for them seven times without making much of an impression.

According to French media, Ben Arfa verbally abused Portuguese team-mate Tiago Djalo following the disappointing 0-0 draw with Bordeaux before directing his fury at Gourvennec and other members of staff.

