Abarth has revealed the new 695 Esseesse, a limited-edition version of its fiery hot hatch.

There will be just 1,390 units produced, split equally between Scorpion black and Campovolo grey versions.

The model draws inspiration from the Cinquino 695 Esseesse from 1964. That model saw its engine size increased to 690cc with power boosted to 38bhp for an 87mph top speed.

The modern version’s performance figures are considerably more impressive, though. It has a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 178bhp and 200Nm of torque, while the top speed is 140mph. It’ll go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds, too.

