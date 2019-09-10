Hyundai Motor has announced a limited-edition version of the award-winning i30 N, showing the car in camouflage ahead of its world premiere. The i30 N Project C features a range of design upgrades and exhilarating dynamic touches, to further enhance the driving thrills of the i30 N.

The unique specification includes carbon-fibre reinforced plastic materials and motorsport-inspired 19-inch wheels, making the i30 N Project C notably lighter than the standard i30 N and more responsive than ever to driver input. Dedicated aerodynamic touches also contribute to the exhilarating experience behind the wheel, offering even greater driving pleasure.

First images show a camouflaged i30 N Project C with a deep-orange sticker design and a stylised upper-case ‘C’ inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance vehicle testing and development ‘Area C’ track at the Namyang R&D centre in Korea. The area is the spiritual home of Hyundai N, leading the initiation and extension of the N model lineup.

Visitors to the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) will be able to experience the public world premiere of the i30 N Project C. The new model will be strictly limited to 600 units, available in selected markets across Europe later this year.