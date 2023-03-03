For a limited period, customers who opt to invest in a new Mapfre MSV Life Investment Bond or top-up an existent one will see their investment being topped up with an additional one per cent thanks to Mapfre MSV Life.

The Mapfre MSV Life Investment Bond is a unique hybrid product which combines ‘Unit-Linked’ and ‘With Profits’ methods of investing to cater for the investors’ different needs and preferences.

The value of the Unit-Linked part is based on the performance of several underlying investments. Investors can choose from over fifty funds, ranging from bond funds to equity funds, and with a choice to invest by geographic location or by industry. The choice gives flexibility which revolves around preference and risk tolerance. Funds are managed by renowned fund houses like Fidelity, BOV Asset Management, Vilhena, Invesco and Blackrock.

Investors may choose up to 10 funds within the Mapfre MSV Life Investment Bond. This gives a remarkable amount of diversification, which is very important for any portfolio. Such diversification helps to spread the risk on various investments, thus reducing the impact of the performance of any single security.

The ‘With Profits’ option, is based on a fund managed by Mapfre MSV Life. Up to 50 per cent of the Investment Bond may be invested in the With Profits’ fund to provide an element of stability on investment. This is arguably the special feature of the Mapfre MSV Life Investment Bond. It allows the investor to take advantage of the markets on part of the investment, while putting their mind at rest on the remaining sum. Choosing the ‘with profits’ option, allows the investor to withdraw regular bonuses, when declared.

The offer which is available to customers through BOV Investment Centres, is applicable on new investments or top-ups by at least €10,000 and applies to the unit linked part of the investment. The offer is available until March 31, 2023 however Mapfre MSV Life reserves the right to withdraw the offer earlier. Terms and conditions apply and are available on www.bov.com.

The Investment Bond is also available in GBP and US Dollar versions. Investment in these foreign currencies will be 100 per cent ‘unit-linked’ since the ‘with profits’ option is only available in the Euro version.

Disclaimer: This is a limited time offer ending March 31, 2023.The Product is manufactured by MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. and distributed by Bank of Valletta p.l.c.

Investment decision should be based on the full details contained in the relative Key Features Document and Key Information Document available from www.bov.com and this Press Release shall not be construed as a personal recommendation to buy this product.

The value of investment, as well as any income generated from the investment, may go down as well as up. What the investor might get back will depend on the investment performance and the bonuses that might be added. The rate of future bonuses is not guaranteed and may change over the years. By investing into this product, the investor may lose part or all of the amount invested. When investing in a currency which is different from the base currency, the value of the Investment Bond may be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Withdrawals from the Plan may be subject to fees and/or tax.

Issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c., 58, Triq San Żakkarija, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1130. Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is an enrolled Tied Insurance Intermediary under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta for MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. (MMSV). MMSV is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap. 403 of the Laws of Malta. Both entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.