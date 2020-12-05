Lina Brockdorff has been awarded the gold medal at an annual ceremony which honours people who have enriched Maltese literature and knowledge of the Maltese language.

Brockdorff, 90, is a prolific novelist and playwright who also served on the council of the Akkademja tal-Malti, a non-govermental organisation which works with the Maltese language council to promote academic study of the language.

She was honoured with the gold medal in the annual ‘Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti’ awards, held at San Anton Palace under the patronage of President George Vella.

Senglea-born Brockdorff was especially prolific in the 50s and 60s, when she wrote and produced several programmes which aired on the rediffusion, a broadcasting medium that predated FM radio and TV.

She has published more than 340 novellas, wrote an autobiography about her experience of the war, written six anthologies and 12 novels. She remains active in the literary scene, having published books as recently as this year.

Brockdorff served on the Akkademja tal-Malti council in 2004-5 and remains an academy member.

President Vella praised her for devoting her life to the Maltese language, not only in her writings but also in her work in broadcasting and as president of Għaqda Letterarja Maltija.

He also described her as a wonderful example of active ageing, with her most recent publications being added to her long list only a few weeks ago.

“Our country needs to make use of every talent it has because this is the true resource of the country that, now much more than ever, must spur, inspire, and light the way towards a new understanding of who we are, of all that unites us together, and of what keeps us together so that in the future we continue to protect our identity,” the president said as he thanked the Akkademija tal-Malti for its work.

Brockdorff’s nephew Chris Mercieca accepted the gold medal of her behalf, due to the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.