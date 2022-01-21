Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham after his wife and children had to hide from burglars while the Swedish international played in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he had given the player permission to miss training on Friday after the “traumatic” incident.

“He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son,” said Rangnick.

“He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home.

