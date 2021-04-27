On Monday, April 26, Lindex opened its first store in Malta in the newly renovated Bay Street Shopping Complex, St Julian’s. Lindex also launched the online shop yesterday, so customers can also shop at www.lindex.mt.

The store, which spreads over close to 700 square metres, is one of Malta’s largest fashion stores for women and kids. The customers are offered a modern shopping environment and the store has the Lindex latest interior concept that focuses on the brand’s Scandinavian heritage and sustainable mindset. Lindex’s collection within all business areas, women’s wear, kids’ wear, lingerie and cosmetics will be offered to the Maltese costumers.

“We experienced a strong interest for our fashion in Malta and we are happy to finally open in this beautiful country. Usually, we like to do store openings with a lot of people but in these challenging times, our priority was to take care of each other, so we didn’t do an opening event in order to avoid any crowds," said Johan Isacson, director of franchise in Sweden.

Lindex on Malta is operated by Lindex Franchise partner John Manché that has a long experience within retail on Malta.

“We are very happy to open a store in Malta together with the strong fashion brand Lindex. The inspiring, affordable and more sustainable fashion feels right for the Maltese customer. We are welcoming everyone to the new Lindex store,” said John Manché, director of Unpaused.

Lindex currently has about 460 stores in 19 markets, of which 10 markets are via franchise, and online sales worldwide through third-party partnerships.