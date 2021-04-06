Line of Duty creator and writer Jed Mercurio has revealed that the fictional character of the series, Gail Vella, is based on slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Line of Duty is a BBC police drama, and is the most popular drama series broadcasting on BBC Two.

In the show, journalist Vella, played by Andi Osho, worked as a journalist until she was shot dead after arriving home. She was murdered by an organised crime group with links to corrupt senior police officials.

One fan of the TV series, spotted the clues and asked Mercurio directly whether the series was “somewhat inspired from the unresolved murder case of Daphne Caruana Galizia?”

She noted character’s car, a Peugeot 108 and occupation is similar to Caruana Galizia. Vella was Caruana Galizia's maiden surname.

“Similar journalism and similar potential motive,” she pointed out.

Mercurio replied that Ted Hasting, the head of the police anti-corruption unit AC-12 in the show, would be very impressed.

“The Gaffer has been complaining that none of the detectives out there had spotted this clue,” Mercurio replied. “He'll probably ask you to join AC-12.”

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb in October 2017.

Mercurio also exchanged messages with Matthew Caruana Galizia, one of the victim's sons and also an award-winning investigative journalist.

Matthew wrote: “My mum loved British cop shows and I can imagine coming home to find her watching Line of Duty. The lighting in British TV is terrible I used to tell her. She liked that they always cracked the case.”

Mercurio replied, describing Caruana Galizia as "incredibly courageous in her fight against corruption."