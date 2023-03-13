The Gary Lineker crisis that engulfed the BBC over the weekend brought to a head an increasingly acrimonious row about impartiality at the public-funded British broadcaster.

The former England football star was forced to “step back” from his duties presenting flagship Premier League highlights show Match of the Day after using Twitter to accuse the UK government of using Nazi-era rhetoric in announcing its policy to tackle illegal immigration.

Former England players Ian Wright and Alan Shearer then refused to appear as pundits, followed by the programme’s commentators and a slew of other presenters, decimating the broadcaster’s sports coverage over the weekend.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt