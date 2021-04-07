Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is being chased by a host of Europe’s top clubs, but it was the assistant referee who bagged the Norwegian’s signature after Manchester City’s 2-1 Champions League quarter-final, first leg win on Tuesday.

Haaland failed to add to his stunning scoring record in the Champions League, but did set up Marco Reus for the Germans’ vital away goal.

However, goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden gave City a slender advantage heading into next week’s second leg.

