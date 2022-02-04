Jesse Lingard has disputed Ralf Rangnick’s claim that he requested time off to help clear his head after Manchester United blocked his move away from the club during the January transfer window.

Newcastle, West Ham – where he excelled on loan last season – and Tottenham were among the suitors for the 29-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but United decided to keep him at Old Trafford.

Rangnick revealed on Thursday that the frustrated England midfielder had been granted a short leave of absence and would miss Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough.

But Lingard said it was the club’s decision to grant him time away and that he was ready to play if called upon.

