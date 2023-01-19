Jesse Lingard has revealed he used alcohol to “try and take the pain away” as he battled mental demons caused by his stalling Manchester United career and his mother’s bouts of depression.

The forward spent 22 years at United before leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season for newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old scored United’s winner in the 2016 FA Cup final but often struggled to hold down a regular place in the team.

Lingard starred during a loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 season, only to find himself on the fringes again when he returned to United.

He admitted abuse from United fans and his mother’s struggle with depression made him turn to drinking.

