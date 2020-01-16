Disney’s animated musical The Lion King was a roaring success at local cinemas in 2019. The photo-realistic computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated film of the same name, featuring a score by Hans Zimmer and an A-list voice cast, topped the KRS weekly box office chart for eight weeks.

It was followed by Aladdin, another Disney musical directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Will Smith as the blue Genie, and the award-winning psychological thriller Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Both films topped the chart for six weeks.

Avengers: Endgame

Superhero movies were among the most popular last year with Captain Marvel (four weeks), Avengers: Endgame (three weeks) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (two weeks) making it to the top positions.

The animated genre was also a favourite among film-goers. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (four weeks), the highly-anticipated sequel Frozen II (three weeks) and the classic Disney remake Dumbo (three weeks) scored high in the list.

Another much-awaited sequel, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, spent two weeks on top of the weekly chart.

Fantasy titles Jumanji: The Next Level, the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise (two weeks), and Detective Pikachu, based on the beloved Pokémon character (one week) also fared well.

The list also includes horror sequel IT: Chapter Two (three weeks), comedy Instant Family (one week), starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and action film Rambo: Last Blood (one week), the fifth instalment in the Rambo franchise starring Sylvester Stallone.

Dumbo

Overall, the longest-showing film locally was Aladdin (18 weeks), followed by The Lion King and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the dark fantasy sequel to the 2014 film starring Angelina Jolie in the title role (both 14 weeks).

KRS released a total of 130 films last year, 23 of which were presented by cinemas in 3D format.

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Joker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker