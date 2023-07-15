Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has signed a contract until 2025 with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer team announced on Saturday.

The 36-year-old striker who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, is set to be unveiled by the team in a Sunday ceremony and expected to join Inter Miami on the pitch as early as Friday.

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi, who moves from Paris Saint-Germain, said in a statement.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to spark greater interest in the sport and MLS across the United States and revive the fortunes of a Miami squad at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference at 5-13 with three drawn.

