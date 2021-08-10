Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona after 21 years last week has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with the option of an additional year, the French club announced on Tuesday.
Messi, 34, will wear the number 30 as revealed in a video by the club, the number he had when he began his professional career at Barcelona between 2004-2006.
“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” said Messi in a statement on the club’s website.
