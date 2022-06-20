Lions Club Sliema recently donated a brand new Toyota Aygo to Hospice Malta. Norman Wilson, president, Lions Club Sliema, presented the keys to Andrew Zammit, Hospice Malta’s chief relations officer.

“This vehicle is being added to the Hospice Malta’s community service fleet and will help us to reach more patients in need of palliative care. We are truly grateful to Lions Club Sliema for this generous donation and all their support over the years,” Zammit said.

Wilson said: “The club is thrilled to have achieved this target – giving out a new car to Hospice Malta. Our motto is ‘to serve’ and that’s what we have done – we have the community in need.”

Hospice Malta provides palliative care to approximately 1,300 families while offering a supportive environment where both patients and their loved ones can feel safe.

Lion members continue to serve on the many committees through which the club works in a bid to strengthen the club in its philanthropic and social aims.

For more information, visit hospicemalta.org.