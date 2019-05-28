Lions Club Mdina recently organised an Awards night, during which awards and certificates of appreciation were handed out to committee members by Lion president Judith Debono.

Donations were given to the Malta Society for the Blind and to Fondazzzjoni Sebħ, a children’s home to cover the cost of Nimenrix Vaccine.

During the event three new Lion members were inducted. Outgoing president Debono handed over the chain of office to new Lion president, Isabelle Coppini.

The ceremony, which was followed by a reception, was held at Lion Sandra Genovese’s residence.