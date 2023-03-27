On March 11, Lions Club Mdina − Malta Host celebrated its 65th anniversary of the charter and the first merger between Lions Club Mdina and Lions Club Malta Host with a gala dinner for members and guests at the Corinthia San George, St Julians’.

Also attending the event were Italian, Croatian and English representatives from Lions Clubs in their respective countries.

A short speech was given by Lion president Alexandra Genovese and Judith Debono, past Malta Zone chairperson.

Visiting presidents also addressed the guests, namely (LC Roma Parco Nomentum) Giovanna Rizzitielo, (LC Agrigento Chiaromonte) Eduardo Sessa, (LC Catania Alcantara) Celso Toninanto, and (LC Siracusa) Euriolo Giorgio Balletta.

All foreign presidents signed the “pact of friendship” with Lions Club Mdina-Malta Host while Celso Toninanto of LC Catania Alcantara signed the twinning agreement with the Malta Club. Lion Isabelle Coppini was the Lion officer responsible for twinning.

Seven new members were inducted by the guest of honour, district governor Dave Ebesworth District105SC, during the function. Lion Maryanne Abela was master of ceremonies.

The dinner was attended by a good number of members, friends and foreign guests.