A very enjoyable dog walk was organised recently by Lions Club Mdina in conjunction with RAR (Real Animal Rights), in aid of Animal Food Fund and Fond fis-Skiet.

The event was well attended by members of Lions Club Mdina, members of RAR, as well as the public who walked together with their dogs.

The walk started from the Dog Park in San Ġwann and ended in Tigullio car park in St Julian’s. It was held in conjunction with the Swieqi, San Ġwann and St Julian’s local councils and with the participation of the community police.