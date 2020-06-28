Lions Club Mdina has donated €4,000 worth of food supplies to the Malta Trust Foundation to go towards supplying the Foodbank Life- line Foundation during the pandemic. Additionally, more packets of Lion Brand Teabags were donated by Borg & Aquilina Ltd. Other sponsors included Vivian Commercial and J. Calleja, besides other personal donations. The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation helps individuals and families facing a short-term crisis through the provision of emergency food supplies. Food is given out to people who are experiencing a crisis identified by care professionals and referred to the foundation.

