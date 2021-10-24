Committee members of Lions Club Mdina have recently returned from the Republic of San Marino, where they attended the XVII International Congress – Lions Walled Cities, held on September 18.

At the end of the congress, Maryanne Abela was officially appointed as president of the International Association of Lions Clubs Walled Cities.

During their three-day stay in San Marino, Lions Club Mdina members were hosted to a gala dinner, as well as attended guided tours around the historical fortifications of the Republic of San Marino.

They also attended a performance by sbandieratori (flag throwers) and paid a visit to the parliament building.