A group of Lions Club Mdina committee members and friends recently visited Caltagirone, Italy, to attend the charter of Lions Club Caltagirone and to sign a pact of friendship with the club.

The 20-strong Maltese Lion entourage, led by Lion president Sandra Genovese and vice president Judith Debono, held meetings with Caltagirone Lion president Ugo Ciulla and Caltagirone officials to establish cooperation between the two clubs.

The official exchange of twinning documents took place on September 24, after which members were treated to a lavish lunch at Villa D’Andrea.

The Maltese delegation was accompanied by officials of Caltagirone on various cultural visits in the historic town, as well as a tour of Enna and Piazza Armeria.

The team was welcomed by mayor Fabio Roccuzzo.