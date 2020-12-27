Lions Clubs Sliema recently donated over 60 food hampers to various charitable institutions in Malta, thanks to the generosity shown by the pupils of San Anton School.

The head of school, Sandro Spiteri, and the chief operations officer, Denise Zammit, acceded to the club’s request to ask pupils to make a donation. The students heeded the appeal and collected a large quantity of foodstuffs which were then packed by members and donated to the institutions.