Lions Club Mdina recently organised a children’s Mit-Tfal għat-Tfal concert at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara. The purpose of this concert was to give exposure to young performers, while collecting funds to provide the opportunity to children who cannot afford to pursue their talents in the performing arts. The concert was opened by Lion president Isabelle Coppini, who thanked all the students who performed and their respective schools for their participation in the concert. An impressive selection of talented children, who included musicians, dancers and singers, made the evening an unforgettable experience. The show was ably presented by Lion vice president Sandra Genovese.