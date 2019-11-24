Lions Club Mdina recently organised a children’s Mit-Tfal għat-Tfal concert at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara. The purpose of this concert was to give exposure to young performers, while collecting funds to provide the opportunity to children who cannot afford to pursue their talents in the performing arts. The concert was opened by Lion president Isabelle Coppini, who thanked all the students who performed and their respective schools for their participation in the concert. An impressive selection of talented children, who included musicians, dancers and singers, made the evening an unforgettable experience. The show was ably presented by Lion vice president Sandra Genovese.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.