Emma Lipman could not have asked for a perfect ending to her first season at Como Women after securing promotion to the Serie A Femminile on the final day of the season.

I Lariani seized their chance of playing top-flight football after easing past Roma Calcio Femminile at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, home of the Como men’s team – even though there is no connection between the men and women’s teams.

The 1,400 people that attended the match created an electric atmosphere and witnessed their club going back to Italy’s top-flight for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

In March, Brescia and Como faced each other in a highly-anticipated match which could have potentially determined which way was the Serie B championship going.

Brescia, hosting the match, had drew first blood in the first half and were enjoying their one-goal lead until Como drew level five minutes from time.

