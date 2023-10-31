Malta captain Emma Lipman has urged the Malta women’s national team not to rest on their laurels despite bagging the three points in all of their opening three matches in their Nations League group.

The Maltese women are currently in La Vella where they are finalising their preparations ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League match against Andorra (kick-off: 7pm), the second meeting between the two countries in the space of a few days.

The Maltese side are on the back of a brilliant display against Andorra, winning 5-0 to the delight of the numerous crowd that attended the game at the Centenary Stadium.

It was another step forward as Manuela Tesse’s side continued to march towards their sole objective – clinching promotion to League B.

