Andrea Arzà, board director of Liquigas Malta Ltd and managing director of Liquigas Italia, has been appointed interim president of Assogasliquidi, Italy’s association representing companies in the distribution of liquefied gases (LPG and LNG) and companies that build equipment and facilities or provide services related to the sector.

Based in Rome, the association’s objective is the representation of over 100 companies in the sector at both national and international level.

The previous Assogasliquidi president, Francesco Franchi, has decided to leave the position in advance due to his new corporate commitments. Therefore, as from this month, Dr Arzà, who occupied the post of vice president of Assogasliquidi, has taken over as interim president, in accordance with the provisions of the association’s statute.

Assoliquidi extended its heartfelt thanks to Dr Franchi for conducting the role of association president with the highest professionalism and competence.