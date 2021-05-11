Liquigas Malta’s 4,800-ton LPG state-of-the-art storage facility has played a vital role over the past year in guaranteeing security of supply of LPG to Malta.

Together with the company’s sea importation terminal and cylinder filling facilities, this has enabled the company to continue supplying households and businesses despite the global transportation and logistics challenges imposed by the pandemic.

The national strategic value of the investments which Liquigas has made in its facili­ties over the years was highlighted during a recent visit by Fabrizio Ramano, the new Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Malta.

Romano expressed his satisfaction that the partnership bet­ween Liquigas SpA, a leading Italian distributor of LPG, and Malta-registered Multigas Limited has not only proved commercially sustainable but also highly resilient in challenging circumstances.

Italian Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Ramano (centre) being given a tour of the Liquigas facilities by Gasco Energy CEO Paul Agius Delicata (left) and Luciano Garbini, managing director of Liquigas Malta Ltd.