Liquigas Malta, the main provider of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Malta, said on Tuesday evening that it had secured supplies of LPG to meet demand in Malta for the foreseeable future.

"This was achieved thanks to the support SHV Energy, a Dutch company shareholder of Liquigas Malta, which is a global leader in the distribution of LPG across more than 25 countries worldwide," the company said.

It did not say whether gas prices will change.

LPG is used to fuel heaters, stoves and ovens and is distinct from LNG, which is burnt to generate electricity.

There has been worldwide pressure on supplies of LPG and LNG as a result of the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta was facing a problem in sourcing LPG.

Abela said the government was working on identifying solutions to this and other issues stemming from the war.

Liquigas in its statement on Tuesday evening said it has confirmed to the authorities that it has secured supplies.

Gas for household use (LPG) is provided by Liquigas and, to a smaller extent, Easygas.