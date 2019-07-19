Holland & Barrett’s good stuff lucky liquorice root has been recalled because it contains high levels of Ochratoxin A.
Ochratoxin A is one of the most-abundant food-contaminating mycotoxins.
The health authorities said the recalled packages are from lot 130567, have a durability date of January 2020 and weigh 100 grams.
