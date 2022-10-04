X Factor Malta finalist, 16-year-old singer/songwriter Lisa Gauci has released her first song titled, Lovers.

The talented young performer, Lisa Gauci, instantly became one of the favourites on this year’s edition of X Factor Malta.

Lovers is a modern ballad about discovering and experiencing all that a relationship brings at a young age. The song was written by Lisa together with Ivan Grech (Winter Moods) and Matt Muxu Mercieca.

The artwork for 'Lovers' was done by Mia Gauci.

The music was composed by Cyprian Cassar. Lovers is a song about the first feelings and emotions; the joys and intrigue of acceptance; and the hurt and heartbreak of rejection.

“This is only a taste of what lies ahead in Lisa’s musical journey,’ said Grech, who was Lisa’s X Factor Malta mentor. ‘She is only 16 years old, yet so extremely talented. Occasionally in our lifetime, we come across a rare gem like Lisa, a unique natural talent that stands out, she’s musically mature beyond her age.”

Gauci is a singer, songwriter and a pianist. She has studied professional piano and music for the past six years, with her aunt, renowned pianist, Charlene Farrugia. Lisa's vocal coach is Gillian Attard at La Voix.