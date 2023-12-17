Maltese runners enjoyed great success at the Pisa Marathon and Half Marathon that was held on Sunday.

Lisa Marie Bezzina maintained her stranglehold on the women’s half marathon title when she crossed the finish line in first place when completing the distance in a time of one hour 21 minutes 43.03 seconds.

For the Maltese runner, it was the fifth success in the race.

Bezzina, winner of a gold medal in the 10,000m race at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe last June, completed the race in a new seasonal best to finish 18 seconds ahead of Brazilian runner Jocasta Oliboni Da Luz who clocked 1:22.01.38.

The final place on the podium went to Irene Faccanoni, of Italy, who ended in a time of one hour 25 minutes 39.26 seconds.

