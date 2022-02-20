National athlete Lisa Bezzina debuted on the full marathon distance on Sunday morning in Seville.

The 2019 GSSE double gold medallist clocked a formidable time of two hours 48 minutes 54 seconds, claiming third spot in the women’s over 40 category among over 8,000 athletes from all over the world.

This performance is a notable one for the Maltese athlete, a double gold-medal winner at previous GSSE games for Malta, who tested out the full distance for the first time in her illustrious career. The timing is the third-best ever for any Maltese female athlete, and the fastest time for some 20 years.

Coincidentally, Bezzina, had set her half marathon national record in the same city, back in 2020, completing the distance in a time of one hour 17 minutes and seven seconds

