Maltese athletics enjoyed a triumphant day at the Pisa Half Marathon as Lisa Marie Bezzina won the women’s race while David Borg produced a strong run in the men’s category to place third overall on Sunday.

For Bezzina this was her fourth triumph in the Pisa Half Marathon as she managed to complete the distance in a time of one hour 19 minutes 46 seconds.

The veteran Maltese runner, winner of two gold medals at the Montenegro GSSE, finished well clear of British runner Hannah Russell, who crossed the finish line over three minutes behind in 1:22.51.

Italy’s Francesca Bianchini completed the podium when placing third in a time of 1:31.13.

“I did it again,” Bezzina wrote on her facebook page.

