The Yachting Malta Coastal Race took place in superb conditions on Thursday.

A building breeze and warm sunshine providing a perfect opportunity to get race ready for the forthcoming Rolex Middle Sea Race, which starts on Saturday.

After IRC time correction the overall winner by just 53 seconds was Giovanni Di Vincenzo’s Ker 46 Lisa R from Italy in IRC 3.

Second overall and winner of IRC 2 was Francois Bopp’s Swiss Farr 52 Chocolate 3, which in turn was a mere five seconds ahead of the United States entry, Warrior Won.

Class winners include Valentin Oeru’s Swan 42 Lion’s Story from Romania (IRC 4), Jonathan Gambin’s Maltese Dufour 44 Ton Ton Laferla (IRC 5), and Andrew Agius Delicata’s Reflex 38 Vivace also from Malta (IRC 6).

Lisa R’s skipper, Francesco Bertone, said: “We really wanted to have good racing ahead of the long race. In fact, we organised the crew into three-watch systems, even though this race was short. This allowed us to race in the way that we will for the Rolex Middle Sea Race.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com