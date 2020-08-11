Football supporters would usually flock in huge numbers to the city hosting the finale of the Champions League, but this time it is set to be a different experience for fans who have decided to come to Lisbon for the ‘Final Eight’ despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, as an exceptional measure because of the health crisis, all matches from the quarter-finals onwards of the world’s richest and most glamorous club competition are being played as one-off ties in the same city.

They are all taking place behind closed doors and with strict health guidelines in place as Europe faces a steady rise in cases of COVID-19.

Yet that has not stopped some fans from making the trip to the banks of the River Tagus to take in the atmosphere.

