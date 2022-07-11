Aaron Farrugia said he has a list of potential candidates for the top job at Infrastructure Malta after Trustin Farrugia Cann handed in his resignation just over a month after being appointed.

Farrugia Cann had taken over as CEO in May, following the resignation of Frederick Azzopardi.

In a Facebook post, he said he realised that it was next to impossible to balance the role of CEO with his other job as an international FIFA referee.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia

“Farrugia Cann did not sign the contract which we offered to him to be the CEO of Infrastructure Malta due to his football duties,” the infrastructure minister told Times of Malta.

“I fully respect this decision. Now we have a list of names we are considering and when we choose the person we can move forward.”

Meanwhile, the work was moving ahead, Farrugia said.