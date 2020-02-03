A fortnight after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced his cabinet, it has not been established who is the Minister responsible for the Malta Communications Authority.

Moreover, the full list of State entities and their respective ministry is yet to be published.

The matter was raised by Opposition MP Chris Said during Monday’s parliamentary sitting in a parliamentary question to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“This delay means that we cannot even file parliamentary questions related to State entities to their respective ministers and, to add insult to injury, the reply we are getting more often than not is to submit the question to the minister concerned,” Dr Said remark.

“Can you please enlighten me on who is politically responsible for the MCA?” he insisted.

Replying on behalf of the Prime Minister who was not present during question time, Minister within the OPM Carmelo Abela confirmed that full list was yet to be published.

He justified the delay on the grounds that the Principal Permanent Secretary was still doing certain verifications.

“I will look into the matter tomorrow morning and see that the full list is published as soon as possible,” Mr Abela said.

He added that it was up to the parliamentary staff to direct the questions to the respective minister, but Dr Said interjected that this was not the case.